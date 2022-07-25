COVID cases drop, but risk is ‘high’

The number of COVID cases dropped to 73 from Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23. That’s down from 113 cases the previous week and it’s the first time cases have dropped below triple digits in a month. The report for the Island boards of health shows that five people have been hospitalized over the past seven days and three patients remain hospitalized.

While the Island is at medium risk, according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, local data shows the Island at “high risk,” according to the report issued by Tisbury health agent Maura Valley.

A surge in cases in recent weeks prompted new warnings from the Island boards of health, particularly with the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5 being the dominant strain of COVID spreading across the U.S.

“BA.5 is causing more reinfection in people who already had COVID-19, including infections caused by some earlier versions of omicron,” health officials on the Island reported last week. “It’s also evading immunity from the vaccines, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and death.”

Most Island towns remain under an advisory to wear mask indoors. Aquinnah has made masks completely optional.

The release also reminds individuals that the best protection against severe illness from COVID is the vaccine and booster shots. A vaccination bus is returning to the Island on Sunday, July 31, from 9 am to 5 pm at the MVRHS parking lot. Appointments are required, and can be made online at bit.ly/MVvaxxbus. Vaccines are also available through Martha’s Vineyard Hospital or Health Imperatives (M.V. Family Planning).