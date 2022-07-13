Vaccination bus is coming back to Island 

Partnered with Transformative Health Care, the Vaccination Bus is coming back to the Island Sunday, July 31. The bus will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs from 9 am to 5 pm.

There will be free COVID vaccinations and boosters for both Pfizer and Moderna. As an open event, there will also be music and games geared toward the whole family. Vaccinations and first-time boosters will be available to children 5 years or older, and second-time boosters will be available for adults 50 years or older.

If interested, register online at bit.ly/MVvaxxbus.