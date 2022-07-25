‘Give Me Shelter’ art show will benefit the homeless on the Island

“Give Me Shelter” is a two-day art show to benefit the goals of Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization that serves as the umbrella organization for all homeless prevention programming on the Island. According to a press release, the organization’s mission is to ensure that low-income residents have access to safe, sanitary, and secure housing so that they can function as healthy and productive citizens. In addition to housing, life skills education is offered, and support services that help residents move toward greater self-sufficiency.

Harbor Homes operates a congregate house for six formerly homeless women in Oak Bluffs, as well as a congregate home for men in Vineyard Haven. Residents have private rooms and share some communal space, including kitchens. In addition to housing, the programs employ part-time case managers who help guests access critical community resources. Harbor Homes also administers a winter shelter, a winter warming center, and a hotel respite program for Islanders who need emergency shelter in the cold weather months. A homeless prevention caseworker is employed by Harbor Homes to address the concerns of any individual or family faced with a housing crisis.

Two dozen local artists will participate in this fundraising effort with paintings, photography, mixed media, and ceramics. Curated by Tanya Augoustinos and Marjorie Mason, artists include Abbey Kuhe, Alejandro Carreno, Anne Besse-Smith, Billy Hoff, Carol Brown Goldberg, Colin Ruel, Darcie Lee Hanaway, Donna Blackburn, Issa Van Dyk, Jennifer Joanou, Judy Howells, Kara Taylor, Leslie Baker, Libby Ellis, Liz Taft, Marjorie Mason, Meg Mercer, Rez Williams, Ruth Kirchmeier, Valentine Estabrook, Wendy Weldon, and Whitney Cleary.

The event offers art, as well as educates the public about advocacy services the nonprofit organization extends to our community. Across the Island, as in many places, the housing crisis has had a traumatic impact on residents, including individuals, couples, and families with children.

A reception is planned for at the Grange Hall on Tuesday, August 2, from 5 to 7 pm, when representatives of Harbor Homes will be present to meet the community and answer questions about the programs offered. The art show runs Tuesday, August 2, noon to 7 pm, and Wednesday, August 3, 10 am to 3 pm, at the Grange.

For more information, visit harborhomesmv.com.