It sure does sound like summer. The Sounds Like Summer Music Series presents the Jeremy Berlin Trio at the Edgartown library. The live music can be enjoyed on the lawn. Feel free to just come for the show, or bring a blanket and a picnic to go along with the concert. Can’t make it this time? Don’t worry — there is a different band weekly and all shows are free and family-friendly. Tuesday, August 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Contact Emily Becker at programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.