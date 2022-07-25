Real Estate Transactions: July 18 – 22, 2022

Edgartown

July 19, James E. Chirgwin and Margaret A. Chirgwin sold 32 Norton Orchard Road to Ralston Francis and Mavis M. Francis for $1,975,000.

July 20, Walter W. Keenan and Ann M. McNamara sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 311 Week 39 to Dominick D’Agostino for $5,000.

July 20, Frank Edward Benoit and Marie Babette Benoit sold 201 Upper Main Street to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of Katama Kid Realty Trust, for $1,550,000.

July 20, Richard P. Marshall Jr. and the Estate of Corrine A. Hatt sold 55 Windsor Drive to Charles T. Felder for $1,009,000.

July 21, C6 Katama Realty LLC sold 475 Katama Road to C6 Mattakesett LLC for $1,356,274.

Oak Bluffs

July 19, John M. Regan and Margaret M. Regan sold 47 Buena Vista Street to Therese Fleming for $1,300,000.

July 19, Todd M. Rebello and Mia Rebello sold 1 California Avenue to One California Consulting Group LLC for $1,290,000.

Tisbury

July 21, C&J Property Enterprises LLC sold 26 Surveyors Lane Unit 11 to HSEC RE VH 2 LLC for $350,000.

July 22, William O’Callaghan sold 131 Summer St. to Geoghan Coogan, trustee of King Arthur Nominee Trust, for $699,000.

West Tisbury

July 18, William B. Spector, Rachel E. Spector, the Estate of Patricia M. Stewart, and the Estate of Edward W. Stewart sold 105 Charles Neck Way to Vera Lucia Pedro Cacique for $900,000.