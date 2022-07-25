Tackle technology with a senior specialist

Are you a senior who needs to get more tech savvy? Island librarians have classes upcoming for you: “Tackle Technology,” on three Saturdays in August, with Paul Gentile of Senior2Senior, devoted to teaching technology to seniors. Classes are instructional, no devices necessary. Preregister for one or all three of these Saturday morning classes at the Oak Bluffs library. This is a collaborative program between the Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven libraries to help people feel more comfortable with technology.

Saturday, August 6, 10 am: “How to Purchase a Computer”: Chromebook, laptop, tablet, or smartphone — what do you need?

Saturday, August 13, 10 am: “Preserving Your Digital Assets”: Organize your family’s most important information — from finances to traditions — so you are prepared no matter what happens.

Saturday, August 20, 10 am: “Organize and Protect Your Photos”: Learn how to share and store them, with software recommendations.

Class size is limited; contact Anne McDonough to register at amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 116.