Tisbury: Lots of fun

Heard on Main Street: You’re wrong. The 10 commandments are not multiple choice.

You must have seen the great pictures and write-up in July 7’s Times: The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse offers the Fabulists, with Theater for Children, on Saturdays at 10 am, live outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater. This is free, though donations are welcome. Bring kids for lots of fun, as well as audience participation. It does sound like fun.

One of my problems is that, at least for now, I can’t drive, and have to miss some things I’d otherwise choose. I just learned Livingston Taylor is performing at the Old Whaling Church on Thursday, August 11, but for now, it is just not for me. I’m not even sure I could walk in as far as the seats by then. But I do get a little stronger every day.

Much of the improvement is due to the help of Visiting Nurses, especially the P.T. and O.T., and substantial assistance by their social worker. Elder Services is still bringing me weekday meals, and providing an aide who helps in many ways. I know I am very slowly becoming a bit more able to take care of myself. Now if I could only go a bit faster.

See a few things our Vineyard Haven library has lined up for you, and all in person. Take advantage of the library’s museum pass. With a CLAMS library card, you can get museum passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. For the MFA, call the circulation desk to get a promo code, which you can use to book a timed-entry ticket online at mfa.org, and receive discounted admission at $10 per person for two adults. You will also need an email from the circulation desk, stating that you are borrowing the museum pass.

For discounted admission to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the library offers a coupon that admits up to four adults for $5 each (normally $20). Patrons must reserve online on the museum’s website 48 hours prior to their visit, and use the promo code on the ticket to get the discount, and bring the library pass with you.

Our library, in collaboration with the Oak Bluffs library, invites you to O.B. next Tuesday, August 2, at 6 pm, to learn about Lew French. He is a master stonemason who gathers hundreds of individual stones to create a fireplace or stone wall that looks like it had been there for hundreds of years. He doesn’t cut them: His stones have to fit together naturally; he remembers and fits them together in his mind’s eye. New to this second book on Lew French’s designs are gallery-quality, framed art pieces, puzzled together from rock and driftwood, resulting in one-of-a-kind wall sculptures. The photos are by Alison Shaw. The book is called “Sticks and Stones.”

Next Wednesday, August 3, from 8:30 pm to 10, you can join stargazer Mark Alan Lovewell at the Riverhead Field Disc Golf on Barnes Road to discover the wonders of our summer night sky. Lovewell enjoys sharing his passion for stargazing, and has been writing “Vineyard Skies,” a weekly astronomy column, for the Vineyard Gazette, for more than 40 years. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360, for more.

The Vineyard Haven library invites you to meet with Phil Weinstein on Sunday, August 7, at 4 pm for a reading and book signing event. Phil is the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of English Emeritus at Swarthmore College. Many of us have enjoyed his classes on famous novels. His book “Soul-Error” explores the ways in which, stubbornly yet creatively, we go through life misreading ourselves and our world. This will be on the main floor, or in the courtyard, weather permitting. Books will be available for purchase from the author. The building will be open for this event at 3:45 pm. Building closed for other uses on Sunday.

Want to feel more comfortable with technology? In collaboration with our library, a program called “Tackle Technology” will be offered on Saturdays in August, from 10 to 11 am, at the Oak Bluffs library. Classes are lectures by Paul Gentile of Senior2Senior. Saturday, August 6, features “How to Purchase a Computer.” On Saturday, August 13, the topic is “Preserving Your Digital Assets.” Then learn how to “Organize and Protect Your Photos” on Saturday, August 20. Class size is limited. Preregister for one or all three with Anne McDonough at amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 116.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Mickey Badnick and Greg Orcutt. On Saturday, celebrate Della Hardman, the last Saturday in July in Ocean Park. Happy birthday to Ellen Miller on Saturday. Sunday is a party day for Nancy Gardella, Sharon Coogan, and Thomas H Colligan.

Heard on Main Street: Friends are like balloons; once you let them go, you might not get them back.