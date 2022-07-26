Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896
Monday – Friday 8:30AM – 4:00PM CLOSED HOLIDAYS
Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director
Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant
AUGUST OFFERINGS:
August 7, Skipper Manter’s Retirement Party, 4 pm at the L&W Tree Farm on Panhandle Road (opposite the Ag Hall)
August 12 , Annual Howes House Picnic at Noon – call 508-693-2896 to register
August 16, Hybrid Walking Tour of Egypt, “Sailing the Nile River,” at the Howes House Or via Zoom, 10–11am
IN PERSON PROGRAMMING
Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. @ the UICOA Legal service offered one or two times a month: Next date July 13. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.
WELLNESS CLINIC IS NOW AT THE WEST TISBURY LIBRARY, THE FIRST MONDAY OF THE MONTH
PARKINSON’S GROUP
Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
PEDI CARE
Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30.
WRITING GROUP WITH JEFF SCHEUER, Freelance Writer
Weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 pm
DISCUSSION GROUP
Weekly Tuesdays, 1:30–3:30 pm. Join in us for open discussions of controversial and contemporary subjects.
KNITTER’S GROUP
Mondays at 7 pm – All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
WATERCOLOR GROUP
Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.
AUDIOLOGY CLINIC
Fourth Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 3 pm, at the Howes House
Appointments will be booked for one person every ½ hr. NEXT SCHEDULED APPOINTMENTS WILL BE AUGUST 23 — Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.
GLEANED GOODS — Tuesdays when available
VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS
YOGA w/ Martha Abbott!
Monday and Friday at 10:30 am
Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!
Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom!
Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom, and get back to your yoga practice!
THE HOWES HOUSE offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.