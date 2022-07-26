Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896

Monday – Friday 8:30AM – 4:00PM CLOSED HOLIDAYS

Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

AUGUST OFFERINGS:

August 7, Skipper Manter’s Retirement Party, 4 pm at the L&W Tree Farm on Panhandle Road (opposite the Ag Hall)

August 12 , Annual Howes House Picnic at Noon – call 508-693-2896 to register

August 16, Hybrid Walking Tour of Egypt, “Sailing the Nile River,” at the Howes House Or via Zoom, 10–11am

IN PERSON PROGRAMMING

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. @ the UICOA Legal service offered one or two times a month: Next date July 13. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

WELLNESS CLINIC IS NOW AT THE WEST TISBURY LIBRARY, THE FIRST MONDAY OF THE MONTH

PARKINSON’S GROUP

Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

PEDI CARE

Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30.

WRITING GROUP WITH JEFF SCHEUER, Freelance Writer

Weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 pm

DISCUSSION GROUP

Weekly Tuesdays, 1:30–3:30 pm. Join in us for open discussions of controversial and contemporary subjects.

KNITTER’S GROUP

Mondays at 7 pm – All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP

Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

AUDIOLOGY CLINIC

Fourth Tuesday of every month, 1:30 – 3 pm, at the Howes House

Appointments will be booked for one person every ½ hr. NEXT SCHEDULED APPOINTMENTS WILL BE AUGUST 23 — Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.

GLEANED GOODS — Tuesdays when available

VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS

YOGA w/ Martha Abbott!

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom!

Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom, and get back to your yoga practice!

THE HOWES HOUSE offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.