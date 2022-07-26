21 WAMSUTTA AVENUE

OAK BLUFFS, MASSACHUSETTS 02557

Tel 508-693-4509 Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3

Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4

August Highlights

Weekly Live and Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

PHASE III REOPENING OF OBCOA

Phase III began April 4. Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

All classes/programs restricted to 16 participants.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesday, August 17, 1–3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year.

Limited to 16 participants.

Men’s Cards, Wednesday, August 3,10, 24, and 31, 1–3 pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Mah Jongg returned to OBCOA on July 11, 1–3pm. Limited to 16 participants. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming in August, date to be determined, to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

We have senior bus passes! The cost is $40 for year-round Island senior residents or Island property owners. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Should you require aid with fuel assistance recertification for 2022–23, contact Rose to schedule an appointment.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversations with Joseph Sollitto will be returning soon, date to be determined!