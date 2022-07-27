MV Governor misses morning crossing

The Steamship Authority’s oldest ferry, the MV Governor, missed its first crossing of the morning Wednesday because of a mechanical failure.

According to SSA general manager Robert Davis, “Late last night the maintenance crew discovered an issue with the fuel line on the MV Governor. Repairs are in progress but the first trip needed to be canceled.”

An email alert from the SSA indicates that the 7:30 am and 8:35 am crossings have also been canceled.

The Governor serves as an early morning freight vessel to the Island.

Davis also responded to a query about why there are frequently no buses waiting when the Governor returns mid-day from the Island.

“…Since the MV Governor arrives after the MV Martha’s Vineyard the buses do not have time to cycle to the lot and back,” he wrote. “While we have bus drivers we have not been able to hire all that we need.”

On Tuesday, a bus driver who was scheduled to deliver passengers to the Thomas Landers Lot, a summer overflow lot, made an unscheduled stop for passengers from the Governor headed to the Palmer lot.