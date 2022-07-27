Poet’s Corner

Greetings

By Dick Fligor

to all, I nod my head

from time to time.

Eye contact kept with all comers.

Coffee house culture gone…

internet shy…

I’ll keep writing to myself

till my last goodby.

So what to do, where to go

now? Buried alive in my thoughts…

now, I get up

and do the next right thing!

Dick Fligor (merchant, poet) lives in Edgartown with his wife Carol. In 2020 he published his first poetry collection, “Breakfast Poems,” which you can purchase from him if you can track him down — he can often be seen having breakfast on Main Street in Edgartown.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.