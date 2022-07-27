Sharks shine in All-Star win

1 of 12

Last Sunday at the Shark Tank, the NECBL’s Southern Division All-Star Team emerged victorious over the North team, 13-2, establishing themselves as the superior side in a proper beatdown. Both teams got off to solid offensive starts, getting on the board in the first inning, but an eight-run barrage from the South in the bottom of the fourth quickly put the game out of reach for the North, and the South’s pitching held strong to stifle their opponents’ offense and secure the win.

The Sharks, playing host to the game for the first time, had a league-best eight players make the All-Star roster, including fan-favorite second baseman Danny Crossen (Northeastern), who received a last-second selection after winning the league’s fan vote by over 100 tallies. Crossen proved why he deserved the appearance, recording an RBI single immediately upon entering the game.

Alongside Crossen, the other seven Shark All-Stars enjoyed similarly stellar statlines, contributing significantly to the Southern squad’s steady attack. Position players Thomas Bramley (catcher, Penn State), Logan Chambers (infielder, Tennessee), Dorian Gonzalez (infielder, U. of Miami), and Michael Snyder (infielder, Washington) combined for six hits in just nine at-bats, two home runs, and four RBI, which would have been enough to defeat the North even without the rest of the South’s help.

On the mound, Sharks pitchers Alejandro Torres (U. of Miami), Stephen Quigley (Connecticut), and Camron Hill (Georgia Tech) were just as outstanding as the hitters, throwing a scoreless three innings with six strikeouts.

No other Shark was as integral to the blowout as Bramley, who went 2-2 and clobbered two home runs to right field, providing offensive firepower for the South early in the game. Bramley’s defensive prowess was no less impressive, as he unleashed his cannon of an arm to throw out a Northern runner attempting to take second base. His performance was rewarded with a well-deserved All-Star Game MVP honor.

Carrying some of their momentum from before the All-Stark weekend, the Sharks were able to fend off the Newport Gulls Tuesday night at the Shark Tank, winning 6-5 thanks to a Cabot Maher go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and a strong relief pitching in the final two innings from Torres and Hill. With the win, the Sharks have now won three straight, and 11 of the last 12, just a half-game behind the Gulls in the Coastal Division. The team also clinched a playoff spot with Friday night’s 9-0 win over the Keene Swamp Bats, guaranteeing postseason baseball starting August 2.