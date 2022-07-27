Sunday sailapalooza

After Thursday’s race was canceled due to high winds, patience paid off on Sunday with a perfectly glorious sailing day. Roger Becker describes the Holmes Hole race as a collision of falling tides and a sporting 18-knot south-southwest breeze. Two small, single-handed, open boats realized that it was a little too hard to sail and bail at the same time, and decided to withdraw. The nine remaining finished the 11.6-mile course in good time, with the big, heavier boats finally having a chance to “stretch their legs.” David McDonough won the cup aboard Trinity, his C&C 37. Mike Powers brought Artful Dodger over from Falmouth into second place, and Tamu, Tom Wescott’s Alerion 28, slipped into third ahead of archrival Penelope. These two are very close in the season standings. HHSA welcomes a new member to the fleet: Tristan Lodge and his Swan 42, Corban.

Thanks to Phil Hale for his report on the afternoon from the perspective of the two H12s that also raced: “On a scale of 10, today was a 20. Absolutely gorgeous day. The wind was in the mid-teens with gusts to perhaps 25. The H12 loves a vigorous ‘blow,’ and the two H12 entries had a wonderful sailing day as the wind whipped up time and again out of the southwest. Whirlwind completed the race for a victory, while Providence retired with a broken boom, for which skipper Stuart Halpert blamed his own poor judgment in leaning against the boom as he stood up to enjoy the blow and the full spectacle. In addition to 11 Holmes Holers barreling upwind off the starting line, a variety of 420 fleets from Edgartown, Nantucket, and elsewhere competed in a VHYC youth regatta, curious powerboats were almost everywhere, while a boatload of Island Home passengers gawked at what was, for many, their first view of Vineyard Haven. We can say with all objectivity that Vineyard Haven Harbor, with its multiple facets, is the most beautiful one in all the world, and today the Herreshoff 12½s were the most beautiful boats out there!” Well put.