There when he needed them

To the Editor:

This is a note I should have written months ago, when I was in need of emergency care, which resulted in an immediate response from the West Tisbury Police and Tri-town EMS. My acknowledgment of that experience is triggered by a similar emergency response needed recently, by my very good friend. On both occasions, the same compassionate and competent care was delivered, helping to alleviate some of the taxing stress felt by the patient.

There will be some among us who don’t realize the importance of our first responders, but if you ever need them, you certainly will.

Scott McArthur

West Tisbury