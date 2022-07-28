Martha’s Vineyard to get $272,000 in grants

Edgartown and Chilmark were among the town’s statewide to be awarded grants through the Seaport Economic Council, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration.

Edgartown will receive $96,000 to be used for engineering, design, and permitting to expand the current comprehensive permit to dredge Lighthouse Beach, the only and highly trafficked entranceway into Edgartown’s Inner Harbor and Katama Bay, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Chilmark is set to receive $176,000 for Menemsha Dock Replacement and Elevation Project. “The project is a multi-phased program to ensure long-term economic stability and climate resilience of the commercial fishing docks in Menemsha Harbor,” the release states. “A recently completed, Seaport Economic Council-supported Phase I engineering assessment identified significant deterioration of the dock, bulkhead, and supporting infrastructure. Phase II of the project will create design options and engineer plans for the replacement of this economically critical infrastructure through a public community engagement process.”

Meanwhile, nearby Gosnold is set to receive $300,000 to pay for “surveying, engineering, and permitting associated with dredging the existing town-owned marina, fish pier, and a shoal area outside the USACE channel in Cuttyhunk Harbor,” the release states.

There were 19 grants issued statewide totaling $10.8 million.