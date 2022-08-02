Edgartown gets ready to vote

The Edgartown select board unanimously approved the warrant for the 2022 state primary from Massachusetts Secretary of State William Francis Glavin during a Monday afternoon meeting. The board also unanimously approved the in-person early voting period requested by Edgartown town clerk Karen Madeiros.

The state primary will take place at Edgartown town hall. Voters can cast their votes for candidates running for various officers, from the governor to sheriff, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 7 am to 8 pm. Early voting will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm and from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

In other business, the board unanimously approved one-day liquor licenses to the FARM Institute for Monday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 13.

The board unanimously approved the Edgartown Police Department’s travel vouchers for Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 13. Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty told The Times these travel vouchers were for getting police cruisers serviced off-Island.