Services Saturday for John Gibb

John Gibb passed away peacefully on the morning of July 27, 2022, in Falmouth. He was born on June 20, 1956, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to John and Victoria (Pease) Gibb, and grew up in Edgartown, where he made several friends. Instead of continuing his high school education, he chose to learn the trade of a stonemason from Marvin Burnham.

He had the opportunity to work in the Boston area, so he left the Island to work as a “brickie.” He moved back to the Island upon the request of his sister when his brother-in-law died unexpectedly. While he was settling back into Island life, he met Jennifer Wray; they dated for five years before he proposed; they married in September 2001, and have a beautiful daughter, Hannah “Sweetie.”

John worked for several different companies on the Island, and laid out some beautiful brick and cobblestone walkways and driveway aprons, and built some fireplaces and chimneys in his day. He took pride in his work and always took the opportunity to look at the bricks at the Vineyard Haven Post Office (checking to see that they hadn’t “popped up”) and he would occasionally check in on the brick wall inside Linda Jean’s Restaurant.

John loved his TMC movies with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood; he even got Jennifer to watch them with him. He was a New England Patriots fan whose enthusiasm often prompted him to yell and jump up and down while watching the games; also, a diehard Red Sox fan — John acted the same when they got a home run or had a great play on the field. He was aware of David Ortiz’s (“Big Papi”) induction into the Hall of Fame, and was excited for him.

John’s happy place was walking the Island beaches to find sea glass and marbles; and he was always eager to share his treasures with Hannah.

John is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Hannah; his brother Alan and his wife Jeanne of New Bedford; and sisters-in-law Marcia Gibb and Laurie Turney and her husband Joe;, his in-laws, William and Kathleen Wray, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. John was predeceased by his mother Victoria, sister Pamela (Rogers), brother-in-law John F. Rogers, brother Ronald, brother-in-law Jeffrey (“Bubba”) Wray and most recently, a great-nephew, Joey Stiner.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 1 pm, at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown. There will be a gathering at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serving Hands, a.k.a. Vineyard Committee on Hunger, c/o Alicia Nicholson, P.O. Box 1993, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; or to MV Care Management ICMP Fund (Integrated Case Management Program), c/o Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

