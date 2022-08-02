Sharks sightings at South Beach

An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach have led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row.

Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen 5-10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown Parks Administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.

Tuesday morning’s sighting follows what lifeguards called a “hammerhead-shaped” shark on Monday afternoon, seen as close as the beach’s shorebreak. The type of shark spotted has not been officially confirmed.

On Saturday afternoon at around 2:30 pm, individuals at Norton Point informed a parks employee of a shark sighting, but didn’t know which direction it was headed. Fifteen minutes later, lifeguards confirmed spotting it pop up in front of the lifeguard stand, McGroarty said, prompting Edgartown to issue a standard-policy 2-hour closure as a “precaution.”