Bridge jumping takes bite out of Apple watches

The Edgartown Police Department has taken possession of 15 Apple watches recovered by a good Samaritan from below Big Bridge. Big Bridge has also come to be known as “Jaws Bridge” because of its appearance in the popular movie. It’s a popular jump spot — mostly for young people — who want to cool off in the inlet to Sengekontacket Pond. The watches consist of several different models, colors, and band styles.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said it’s not the first time these types of watches have been found under the bridge.

“The watch band clasp cannot sustain the impact jumping off the Big Bridge,” Chief McNamee said.

People who believe they may have lost a watch at the bridge are encouraged to contact the Edgartown Police.