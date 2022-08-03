Court report: July 15 – July 25, 2022

July 15

Whitney L. Singh, Middleboro; 36, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Catherine M. Tobin, Edgartown; 66, owner Florida report firearm transfer/loss: continuance without finding scheduled to terminate by Oct, 14, 2023, and alien warnings given.

July 21

Glenn J. Pachico, Vineyard Haven; 63, assault and battery, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Kurt Tesch, Vineyard Haven; 63, threatening to commit a crime, assault, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Jennifer Nelson, Vineyard Haven; 52, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by August 22, 2022.

July 22

Nicole E. Dejesus, Vineyard Haven; 37, number plate violation to conceal identity, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to probable disposition.

Nicole E. Dejesus, Vineyard Haven; 37, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to probable disposition.

Nicole E. Dejesus, Attleboro; 37, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to probable disposition.

July 25

Kevin J. Leaf Jr., Vineyard Haven; 38, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

James Hornor, Oak Bluffs; 35, uninsured motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100.

John M. Mcelhinney, Edgartown; 62, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

Milan Blagojevic, Vineyard Haven; 29, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.