Crossen’s heroics propel Sharks into semifinals

Danny Crossen, all-star fan favorite and stellar Sharks third baseman, capped off an unforgettable performance Monday night at the Shark Tank, taking home off of a wild pitch to send the Sharks into the NECBL semifinals.

In a game in which Crossen went 4-5 at the plate, hitting two home runs to spearhead a Sharks team that had to rally from an early 4-0 deficit, it was only fitting that he be the one to walk it off in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring the winning run to take the win-or-go-home wild card game against the Mystic Schooners.

With the game knotted up at five runs apiece after nine innings, the Sharks had to play extra baseball and tough it out if they wanted a chance to compete for the NECBL championship. After a scoreless 10th inning, standout relief pitcher Camron Hill (Georgia Tech) continued his near-perfect outing by retiring the side, giving the Sharks’ top of the order a fighting chance to win the game and advance. After leadoff man and center fielder Logan Chambers (Tennessee) struck out to start the 11th, Crossen (Northeastern) ignited the Sharks offense with a timely single. All-Star game MVP Thomas Bramley (Penn State) followed that up with a single of his own to put Crossen in scoring position, as Michael Snyder (Washington) came up to bat. After both runners advanced a base, Mystic pitcher Holden Ferrari (Salve Regina) threw a wild pitch that sailed by the catcher, and Crossen seized the opportunity. Having taken a lead off third base, Crossen sprinted toward home, sliding headfirst into the semifinals.

With the victory, the Sharks now face two-seed Bristol Blues in a best-of-three-games series. The Sharks won the first game Tuesday night on the road 10-3, led by Chambers (4 RBI) and pitcher Case Matter of Washington (10 strikeouts). They now look to close out the series Wednesday night at the Shark Tank, and in doing so book their ticket to the NECBL championship.