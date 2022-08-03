David Berube to speak on PTSD for vets 

Ever wonder what benefits service dogs provide for vets in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and post traumatic stress injury (PTSI)? Tune in Sunday, August 7, to hear David Berube speak about the role of service dogs in healing and aiding veterans. This will include how a service dog builds a helpful relationship with a veteran through tasks and training, as well as experiences and qualities of such vet-dog relationships.

Berube is the former pastor of the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, as well as a retired U.S. Air Force and Massachusetts Air National Guard chaplain. He also attained the rank of lieutenant colonel, after serving for 21 years.

The Rev. Charlotte Wright, an interim pastor with the Federated Church, spoke to The Times about the event, and said, “[Berube] just got the dog, Vegas, maybe six months ago, so we really wanted him to talk about PTSD and how a service dog can be trained to support a PTSD sufferer.” She added, “It’s more of an informational session, so people have a better understanding of the needs of veterans, and particularly those who struggle with PTSD.”

The talk will be held at the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown. The worship service will begin at 9:30 am, where an introduction of Berube’s talk will be given. His talk will follow at 10:30 am, during coffee hour. Brian and Aiden Weiland, a father-son guitar and violin duo, will also be performing as musical guests for the service.

Masks are required in person, but the service will be streamed live and can be watched through their homepage, federatedchurchmv.org. A recorded version can also be found on the website’s homepage. To find out more about the Vineyard Federated Church and what is happening through them this summer, visit federatedchurchmv.org/what-s-happening.