Edgartown receives $200,000 state grant

In partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority, Edgartown has been awarded $200,000 to support a quick launch of a pedestrian path and bicycle signage to improve traffic flow. The pedestrian path will be 450 feet long, and stretch along the bicycle parking on Peases Point Way, and will line the Church Street bus stop. This funding comes from the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Edgartown, though the only town from the Island, was not the only town awarded money for construction, as a total of $16.4 million was awarded through 184 individual grants to 138 municipalities and seven regional transit authorities. The Baker-Polito administration announced that these grants make up the largest award round for the program since its June 2020 launch. According to Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, since this launch, a total of $50 million has been granted for 494 projects.

“With speeding and speeding-related crashes becoming more and more prevalent as we emerge from the pandemic, safety and driving at appropriate speeds has never been so important,” said Jamey Tesler, transportation secretary and CEO, along with the announcement of the grants. He added, “Many of the projects funded in this grant round will make our streets safer for everyone, whether they are walking, bicycling, taking public transportation, or driving.”

In the announcement, MassDOT shared that they are “particularly focused on projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children, for seniors, to public transportation, housing, and to open space and parks.”

For more information about MassDOT and its Shared Streets and Spaces Program, visit mass.gov/shared-streets-and-spaces-grant-program.