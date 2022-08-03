Oak Bluffs: The magic of summer

“’Cause a little bit of summer’s what the whole year’s all about.” –John Mayer

I know summer is not everyone’s favorite season, but it is mine, and always has been. Even 40 years of living on M.V. has not reduced my love of summer! Sure, there are things to complain about. Lines of traffic make doing our errands harder, and make us late for everything. Too many people rushing around and forgetting their manners.

But — the early morning sun sparkling on the water, the gorgeous hydrangeas and beach roses blooming, the late afternoon sun lighting up the bandstand in Ocean Park, sunset picnics on Eastville Beach. Oh, and the fireflies lighting up the yard! I am in love with summer, and no line-cutting or wrong-way-driving is going to change that for me. Everyone stay cool, be kind, and enjoy the magic of summer!

The people who have a right to complain in the summer, in my view, are the service workers. Whether you are working in a restaurant or hotel, or behind the counter at the Post Office, the grocery store or shop, or in a kitchen in a tent preparing food for hundreds of people attending a benefit or wedding — you are working with superhuman strength and endurance, not to mention patience and tolerance. I was there for many years, and I know what it takes. Hats off to you!

A Long Talk: Community of Change event takes place at Dennis Alley Park (Waban Park) on Saturday, August 6, from 12-4. There will be speakers, music, games and food.

The Cannes Can Diversity Collaborative (CC:DC) will bring “Inkwell Beach Cannes Takeover” to the park on August 9 to 11. CC:DC was created in 2017 to address the lack of diversity in the advertising and marketing industry. This global initiative has created opportunities for education and training in the marketing field for young people who might not have found those options. This event will bring speakers from across the industry and the globe.

On August 10, Union Chapel’s Charles Ogletree Public Forum Series presents “The 1619 Project: Race and History.”

The popular Tabernacle Craft Fair is on August 6, from 9 am to 2 pm. Every time I miss this, I regret it, so put it on your calendar! That night, the Moth returns to the Tabernacle at 7:30 pm. The Moth is the mecca for storytelling fans — it never fails to entertain and inspire.

In case you didn’t know, the Oak Bluffs Open Market takes place every Sunday at Washington Park (across from Our Market) from 9 to 2. You can shop for local produce and flowers, original artwork and jewelry, specialty foods, and vintage finds. It even includes music by John O’Toole from 12 to 2. For more info, call 508-939-1076.

The Ocean Park Sunday concert series features Missus Biskus on August 7, 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Island Grown Initiative’s Summer Lunch Program aims to provide accessibility to fresh, healthy meals during the summer break from school. IGI offers free lunch for Island families, Monday through Friday through August 19. Lunches include sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas, served with fruits and vegetables. These lunches are available to all Island families. Pickup locations are at MVRHS and the West Tisbury School from 11:30 to 12:30. For more information or to volunteer, 508-687-0352.

On Tuesdays, it’s dance time! CnC Productions is back with “Old Skool Dance Café” at the P.A. Club every Tuesday at 9 pm. This is a dance party, featuring DJ SmoothB, so wear your dancing shoes and plan for fun.

Tiny Tim, where are you? Featherstone “Uke Jam” is on August 4 from 5 to 6:30 pm. Come learn how to play the ukulele in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Bring your uke, banjo, guitar, or mandolin, and join the group.

On Sunday, August 7 at Featherstone, the opening reception for the new exhibit “Imagine: Celebrating Black Female Creativity” will be from 4 to 6 pm. This exhibit brings works by historical and contemporary African American women artists, in various media from painting to collage to jewelry. Curated by Adrienne L. Childs, the exhibit runs through Sept. 5.

Please note the time change for Musical Mondays at Featherstone: Starting August 8, featuring the Mike Benjamin Band, the music begins at 6 pm. On August 10, the outdoor movie will be “La La Land” at 8:30 (but you can arrive early to picnic before the show).

Get ready to howl: The next full moon is on August 11. More about that next week!

Beginning our August birthdays, we celebrate Barack Obama, Freedom Cartwright, and Zach Martelucci on the 4th. Happy birthday to James Franklin Blue on the 5th, and Ezra Agnew on the 6th. 19 balloons to Kaya Seiman on the 7th! Also celebrating the 7th are Tom Crohan and Tonya Katz.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.