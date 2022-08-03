Tisbury: Literary walking tour

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes it takes me all day to get nothing done.

I am happy to share some happy news with you. Leigh Smith turns 95 on August 15, and all of her family will be here for the celebration. I’m telling you now because you still have time to get a card in the mail to her at P.O. Box 2527, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Beginning next Wednesday, August 10, at 4 pm at the Edgartown Library is the chance to meet in person for a monthly workshop where you learn all about Island seafood, including how to gut and filet a fish. Called Salt Water Wednesdays, registration is required.

Don’t forget the library’s free summer music programs on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm on the lawn. Bring a blanket and make it a picnic, or just come for the show. There’s a different band weekly, and it’s family-friendly and free.

This Saturday you are invited to a Literary Walking Tour, a stroll through West Chop, illuminating stories of American writers William Styron, Lillian Hellman, John Hersey, Art Buchwald, and Mike Wallace. You will see former homes from a distance along Main Street, and hear stories of these people, their friendships, and Vineyard stories.

The tour will last about 90 minutes, and end at the historic graveyard on West Chop where four of these folks are buried. Meet with amateur historian Wayne Nichols at 4:30 pm at the Bandstand in Owen Park on Saturday, August 6. It’s free, and should be fun.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library continue their weekly pop-up book sale on Sundays from 12 to 4 on the porches of the West Tisbury library. Each Sunday will offer fiction, mystery, cooking/food, biographies, Martha’s Vineyard, and children’s books.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum now offers gallery walks every Friday and Sunday at 2 pm. This is an introduction to the museum’s permanent exhibits. Free with museum admission. Email to reserve a spot.

It is always a pleasure to hear a voice from our past. I was thrilled to hear from Barbara Peckham, who was visiting at her son’s house in Edgartown. She has now returned to Omaha. She used to be a member of our writing group at the Oak Bluffs library, so I mentioned how much I miss hearing her writing, especially her poetry.

Many of you know she has kept up with meetings on Zoom with some of her favorite groups here, including at the Edgartown Senior Center and the online poetry workshop with Donald Nitchie, which meets twice a month from 4:30 to 6 pm on Zoom. The next meeting is Wednesday, August 17, through the Oak Bluffs library. Call for more information.

The Oak Bluffs library also offers a morning Walk Around the Chop on Thursdays at 8:15 am, weather permitting. Meet at the Pacific Avenue door. The library also offers salsa dancing.

The League of Women Voters plans to introduce the two candidates for sheriff at the O.B. library on Tuesday, August 30, at 7:30 pm. Your ballot will have Sheriff Robert Ogden and Chief Erik Blake running for sheriff.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Saturday to Jesse James Little and Dr. Peter Laursen. Sunday belongs to John Coogan and Rita Brown. Happy birthday on Wednesday to Benjamin Koster.

Heard on Main Street: If your car could travel at the speed of light, would your headlights work?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.