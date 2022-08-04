Catch the new wave of filmmaking voices

The M.V. African American Film Festival announces an opportunity for young adults ages 18 to 23. The festival offers free passes for the young people to attend the Prime Video presentation of “Visionary Women: A Conversation with the New Wave of Filmmaking Voices” on Sunday, August 7, at 3 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, 100 Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.

Yara Shahidi, awardwinning actress, producer, and star of the upcoming Prime Video film “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” will moderate a panel with acclaimed filmmakers Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”) and Mariama Diallo (“Master”). According to a press release from the MVAAFF, “through the lens of horror, the conversation between these three remarkable women will dive deep into Nikyatu and Mariama’s journey to the director’s chair, pushing genre boundaries, and the cultural discourse illustrated in their storytelling.”

To sign up for the free tickets, RSVP at this link: bit.ly/mvaafftix and let organizers know how many are in your RSVP party, along with a direct contact number.