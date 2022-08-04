Man charged with threat to shoot O.B. cop

1 of 3

James Dillon, 26, pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court Thursday at an arraignment on charges of threat to commit a crime and witness intimidation, two counts each. The charges stem from allegations he told an Oak Bluffs Police officer he would shoot him in the face and that he made threatening 911 calls.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo gave the court a summary of the events that brought the charges.

Early on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of The Loft, Palazzolo alleged, Dillon accosted an Oak Bluffs Police officer in what appeared to be a “highly intoxicated” state. Specifically, “shouting various obscenities and derogatory comments” at the officer.

The officer initially ignored the defendant, but later on after he began filming the officer, he stated that he was going to “shoot him in the face,” Palazzolo said.

Dillon left the area and the officer searched for him, Palazzolo said. At another point, Palazzolo said Dillon called 911 and made “multiple threats on the line to shoot and kill the officer involved. He also made reference to having firearms that he would use to shoot the officer.”

Upon his arrest and the execution of a search warrant, Palazzolo said no firearms were discovered.

While not disclosed in court, the Vineyard’s tactical team descended on Dillon’s residence in Tisbury Tuesday evening for an arrest and search. The team’s response included use of an armored vehicle.

Palazzolo argued for $1,000 bail and a stay away/no contact for the alleged victim and said Dillon had a probation matter out of New Bedford District Court with a default on it and other defaults on his record.

Dillon’s attorney, Ryan Searle, told the court the stay away/no contact condition was OK but argued that Dillon be released on personal recognizance. Among other reasons, she said he has limited funds and his employment and housing may be put in jeopardy by such a bail amount.

Judge Barnes agreed to release Dillon on personal recognizance for the new charges. However he said New Bedford District Court wished to see Dillon on his probationary matters and he informed Dillon he would be transported to that court later in the day.