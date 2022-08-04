Otherworldly works of art

1 of 4

Local artist Margot Datz spent three glorious months on the unspoiled Caribbean island of Nevis last winter, which heightened her senses not only to the natural world around her in the form of lush gardens and a tropical rainforest, but also to her connected inner self. This restorative time spent in such an inspirational environment, along with a fairytale interpretation and a sprinkling of magic, helped to fuel her creative vision for her recent paintings, which can be viewed in her upcoming annual art show.

Datz’s exhibit this year has the theme of “Otherworldly,” in which reality and fantasy blend beautifully into another world. To enjoy these story-filled, enchanting works of art rendered with deep colors and amazing details, come to the Grange Hall in West Tisbury on Saturday, August 6, from 4 to 8 pm. It is for one night only, but previews are available upon request. For more information about the artist and her captivating work through Margot Datz Designs, visit margotdatz.com.