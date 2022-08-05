SSA receives no respondents for freight RFP

The Steamship Authority says it got no bidders seeking to provide a freight transportation service for Martha’s Vineyard from an off-Cape port by the Aug. 2 deadline, according to a press release issued Friday.

The release stated that a request for proposals (RFP) was issued in March in accordance with a vote in September. The RFP was advertised in various publications and on the SSA website. Although the SSA received 47 requests for a full copy of the RFP, no proposals or requests for revisions were submitted.

“I am obviously disappointed that we did not receive any proposals for off-Cape freight service for Martha’s Vineyard, especially after the many hours dedicated to preparing the RFP by our staff and community stakeholders. I firmly believe we issued an RFP that was clear, fair, and flexible,” Robert Davis, general manager for the Steamship Authority, said in the release. “I continue to believe that this new freight service can become a long-term part of the marine transportation network that helps us fulfill our statutory duty of providing adequate transportation of persons and the necessaries of life for the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told The Times that the SSA asked those who requested full copies of the proposals why they did not submit bids. The SSA will consider the next steps after reviewing the feedback. Driscoll said reopening the RFP is still on the table, but the SSA is considering its options based on the feedback, which has not arrived yet.

Nat Trumbull, a Woods Hole resident and frequent critic of the SSA, said he was “not surprised” by this result. Trumbull listed two main factors he thinks led to nobody submitting proposals. First, the lack of publicity. Despite what the release states, Trumbull said the RFP was tucked away on the SSA website and the amount of publicity about it was not visible to him.

The other factor Trumbull mentioned was the RFP itself. The RFP “was very complex” and long at 74 pages. Additionally, he thought the standard the RFP set was too high and restrictive, making it “unnecessarily intimidating” and “uninviting.”

“The Steamship would not do very well with their boats with this rubric,” Trumbull said,

James Malkin, the Martha’s Vineyard representative on the SSA board, was not immediately available for comment.