Derby plans in the works; new officer welcomed 

The Edgartown select board is gearing up for the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, which is slated to begin Sept. 11. This year, the evening weigh-in time will be from 7 to 9 pm as opposed to previous year’s 8 to 10 pm, Derby committee chair Phil Horton said. The much-sought-after prize boat — a turnkey Eastern 22-foot Sisu — will be delivered and displayed on Sept. 19 at the Derby headquarters adjacent to the Edgartown Yacht Club.

The select board approved the replacement of former Kelley House manager of record Evan Bailey for Marc Anthony Crimi, in addition to the finalization and signing of the Katama Farm leases.

Per recommendation by Edgartown Chief of Police Bruce McNamee, the select board approved the appointment of Alex Guest to full time police officer. Guest has worked with the Edgartown Fire Department in addition to having been with the police department since 2014.

Guest holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration along with a double master’s degree in management and counterterrorism.

Upon the approval, Guest thanked McNamee and the select board members for the opportunity. “I’m very excited to be working with such a great team,” he said. Select board chair Margaret Serpa touted Guest’s appointment as “an excellent choice.”