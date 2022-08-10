Bank recognized as a top lender in nation 

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank has announced that it has been recognized by Independent Banker Magazine as the third consumer and mortgage lender in the nation for the year 2022.

“We are proud to be a top lender, and this honor truly demonstrates the bank’s commitment to our customers, and speaks volumes about the excellence of our entire banking team,” said James Anthony, bank president and CEO, in a press release.

This recognition was awarded from a pool of several banks having more than $1 billion in assets, according to the press release. Within that pool, Independent Banker Magazine looks for “lending concentration and loan growth,” while also recognizing and highlighting banks that have “​​personalized customer service and superior risk management practices.”