Court Report: July 1 to July 28, 2022

July 1
Kevin J. Agatep, Edgartown; 29, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing.
July 5
Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; 56, violation of abuse prevention order, trespassing: continued to pre-trial hearing.
John Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct, littering: case closed.
July 7
Keslley L. Xavier, Vineyard Haven; 31, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.
July 8
Alijah M. Rosa, Mattapan; 24, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, failed to wear a seat belt: case closed.
Celio S. Filho, Vineyard Haven; 50, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, motor vehicle lights violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
July 14
Joel Dasilva, Edgartown; 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to probable cause hearing.
July 15
Wyster V. Agostino, Vineyard Haven; 26, assault, defacing property: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Leonardo Silva-Martins, Oak Bluffs; 23, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Oren Osnoss, Chilmark; 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, improper operation of motor vehicle, not in possession of registration: continued to pre-trial hearing.
John H. Bunker Jr., West Tisbury; 53, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing.
July 18
Richard E. O’Connor, Amherst; 67, unarmed burglary, larceny from building, received stolen property worth $1,200 or more, received stolen credit card: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Savanna E. Castellano, Cortlandt Manor, NY; 22, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: to be dismissed if $100 court costs paid by August 18.
Thomas J. Woods, Scituate; 27, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
Hristina Knezevic, Edgartown; 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Wood E. Steves, Chilmark; 60, assault and battery on a person who is 60 years or older or disabled, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away at least 100 yards and no contact with alleged victim.
Adam A. Pietlock, Rehoboth Beach, Del.; 46, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.
July 21
Jonathan R. Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; 33, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: case closed.
Slavisa Savic, Edgartown; 28, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Vincent V. Manning, Oak Bluffs; 38, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: case closed.
Maximillian Rodegast, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Andre Henry, Edgartown; 28, assault and battery on a person 60 years or older or disabled with injury: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.
July 25
Brandon R. Cuellar, Edgartown; 27, disorderly conduct, to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.
Maria Harnandez, Hartford, Conn.; 58, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Bonnie Figueroa, Hartford, Conn.; 40, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Alexander J. Meyer, Edgartown; 43, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, third offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Patrick DeVaney, Oak Bluffs; 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Darius F. Barbosa, Brockton; 26, in possession of Class B drugs, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing
July 28
Jefferson D. Izidio, Vineyard Haven; 20, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failing to stop/yield: arraigned.
Nilson R. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 58, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: case closed.
Karen L. Ward, West Tisbury; 63, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Katherine Pacitto, Vineyard Haven; 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.