Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play their favorite game. Only 16 members played this week, looks like the heat might be getting to some of us.

Here are the results:

1st place: Colin Evanson with a 9/4 +66 card

2nd place: Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +39 card

3rd place: Lucie Smith with a 8/4 +44 card

4th place: Tricia Bergeron with a 8/4 +25 card

There were 3, 24 hands: Colin Evanson, Byram Devin, and Tony Rezendes.

There were 4 skunks, a win by more than 30 points.

If you play cribbage and want to try your hand at beating some of us, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday. Play starts at 6 pm sharp, and we serve dinner so come a bit early.