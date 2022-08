David McCullough, of Hingham and West Tisbury, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was 89.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 2 pm at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to the West Tisbury Library, online at westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary/friends-foundation, or by mail, P.O. Box 905, West Tisbury, MA, 02575.