Engagement: Smith-Dawson

The Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith and the Rev. Dr. R. Drew Smith of Indianapolis, IN., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Asha Smith, to Juan (JJ) Dawson, the son of Juan Dawson and Annette Dawson of Charleston, SC., on August 14, 2021. The couple will be married on April 15, 2023 in Charleston. The couple traversed together from Philadelphia and stayed at a cottage in the heart of Oak Bluffs and spent time at Donovan’s Reef, boating, and exploring the Island. Right at sunset, JJ took Asha to the edge of the rocks and proposed in front of a magnificent Menemsha sunset.