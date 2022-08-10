M.V. Bank announces ‘The Art of the Great Ponds’

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced “The Art of the Great Ponds” art exhibit running from Friday, August 12, to Thursday, Sept. 1, at its Chilmark location.

According to a press release, the bank “is committed to supporting the preservation of the Great Ponds.” The new exhibit features Island artists from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Permanent Collection and is curated by Monina von Opel with “Great Ponds” film excerpts and remarks by filmmaker Ollie Becker.

The Great Pond Foundation and the Vineyard Conservation Society play a major role in protecting the local environment, the release says. The Great Pond Foundation was formed “to enhance the health and beauty of the Edgartown Great Pond by supporting solutions to environmental problems affecting it,” the release states. The Vineyard Conservation Society works to preserve the local environment through advocacy, education, and the protection of the Island’s land and water.