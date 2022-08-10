Poet’s Corner

Jackson Pollock
By Paul Dawson
Pollack’s beautiful messes
have their own covert
meaning sécreted in the
raw materials of his soul.
Peace is yet to be drawn
from the chaos of experience
and impressions,
vulnerable and personal:
Each painting a testimony,
each painting a sacrifice
of self in quest for
wholeness.
Bad, good, painful,
ecstatic, and prophetic …
the self seeking
its own order.
Paul Dawson is a retired 92-year-old Episcopal priest who lives in Edgartown with his daughter, Sue Dawson, and her wife, Alison Shaw.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.