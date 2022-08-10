Poet’s Corner

Jackson Pollock

By Paul Dawson

Pollack’s beautiful messes

have their own covert

meaning sécreted in the

raw materials of his soul.

Peace is yet to be drawn

from the chaos of experience

and impressions,

vulnerable and personal:

Each painting a testimony,

each painting a sacrifice

of self in quest for

wholeness.

Bad, good, painful,

ecstatic, and prophetic …

the self seeking

its own order.

Paul Dawson is a retired 92-year-old Episcopal priest who lives in Edgartown with his daughter, Sue Dawson, and her wife, Alison Shaw.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.