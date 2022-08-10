Real Estate Transactions: August 1 to August 5, 2022

Edgartown

August 1, Robert Kloumann sold 6 Cassandras Path to Philip J. Garbarino III and Angela M. Annino for $100,000.

August 2, Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of 6 Swan Neck Realty Trust, sold 6 Swan Neck Road to David Y. Adler and Amie R. Weitzman for $6,500,000.

August 3, Eric Peterson and Lawrence Rudolph, trustees of 77 North Neck Road Realty Trust, sold 77 North Neck Road to Rollin Schuster and Amy Schuster for $4,000,000.

August 3, Noah Sideman sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 204 Week 19 to Andrew M. Viveiros and Kathy M. Leach-Viveiros, trustees of Viveiros Family Revocable Trust, for $3,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 5, Steven Denholtz and Jennifer Denholtz sold 0 Island Country Club Condo Unit 33 to Herman J. Benton Jr., trustee of Herman J. Benton Jr. Revocable Living Trust, for $505,000.

Tisbury

August 5, Stuart E. Lucas, trustee of Tisbury Trust, sold 14 Cataumet Ave. to Cataumet Road LLC for $3,375,000 with 75 percent interest.

West Tisbury

August 5, Jonathan K. Healy, the Estate of Maureen Flanders Healy, Samuel K. Healy, and Elizabeth F. Healy, sold 1 Farms End Road to Allen K. Healy for $760,000.