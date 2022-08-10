West Tisbury Farmers Market becomes HIP

The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release a new batch of vendors will join the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Among the 107 new vendors, West Tisbury Farmers Market joins the program’s ranks.

HIP provides matching funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households who “purchase locally grown produce from participating Massachusetts vendors,” according to the release. Most of the selected vendors are “local, small-scale farms” with close ties to their community. Others were selected for demonstrating a “capacity to serve high-need communities through innovative delivery models, mobile markets, targeted outreach, and sales locations embedded into communities with multiple days of availability.” Both vendor types were chosen for their “ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities,” including food deserts and disabled or Black SNAP clients, “who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared with other client populations.”

Learn more about HIP at bit.ly/3djALZ0, or find vendors at bit.ly/3SEXajn.