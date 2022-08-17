Aquinnah: Candidate forum

It’s the height of all summer, Illumination Night, the fireworks, and the fair. Or, as I like to call it, the week every child on Martha’s Vineyard has a nervous breakdown because they just can’t take anymore fun. You do not have to go to all or any of the events this week — you could just soak up the last precious days of sun, beach, warm water, and visitors. If you do participate in any of the events this week, remember that the traffic will be ridiculous (download a good audiobook, and listen to most of it on the way home), there will be a lot of people, and it can still be fun in spite of the first two things if you have some patience and the right company.

Joan LeLacheur will host an open studio featuring her ocean jewelry and mosaic tiles this Saturday, August 20, from 11 am to 6 pm at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. You can also contact her to schedule an appointment at 508-939-1691 or joanlela57@gmail.com.

Due to the fair, the West Tisbury Farmers Market will be held at the Grange Hall this week on Saturday, August 20, from 9 am to noon. Please be patient, as it is a smaller space with less parking.

On Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 5:30 pm, the Island-Wide Youth Collaborative will host a back-to-school event for kids. There will be giveaways of backpacks, school supplies, and lunchboxes. IWYC is located on the M.V. Community Services campus, next to the YMCA. Register for the event at mvcommunityservices.org/iwyc-event-registration.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a candidate forum on Tuesday, August 30, at the Oak Bluffs library at 7:30 pm. The forum will provide an in-person opportunity to meet the two candidates for the office of Dukes County sheriff: Erik Blake and Robert Ogden. These candidates are on the Democratic ballot for the primary election on Sept. 6. This is a critical position on the Island, as the sheriff is the chief law enforcement authority for the entire county. This includes services provided through the county jail, regional lock-up operations, regional emergency communication center, civil process department, community outreach, training, and administration. The public is welcome to attend and to ask questions of the candidates. There is no Republican candidate, so the winner of the primary will become the next sheriff of Dukes County. For more information, go to leagueofwomenvotersmv.org, the forum will be shown on MVTV following the event.

Rodeo Purves-Langer recently returned from visiting his aunt, uncle, and cousins in the Catskills. While there is no ocean in the Catskills, there are breathtaking mountain views, stargazing, hiking, funky shops, and great bike trails. Happy birthday to Barbie Bassett, who celebrates on August 20, and to Noli Hoye-Taylor and Trisha Mulligan, who both celebrate on August 23.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.