James Germain live in concert

Rick Bausman’s Rhythm of Life and the Milokan Cultural Center in Chilmark invite the community to take part in a legendary performance by Haitian touring artist James Germain on Friday, August 19, from 7 to 9 pm. Germain will play alongside an international band on-stage. Suggested donation is $20, and kids can attend for free. All proceeds from the concert go toward supporting the initiatives of Milokan to construct a cultural center in Haiti. Email rick@drumrol.org or call 774-563-0870 for more information.