Local attorney promoted to partner at law firm

Woodrow and Phyllis Williams of Vineyard Haven announce that their daughter, Vanessa L. Williams, has been promoted to partner with the law firm of Parker Ibrahim & Berg.

Parker Ibrahim & Berg is a law firm specializing in banking, litigation, real estate, business, intellectual property, and secured lending matters.

The firm writes in a press release “Vanessa is a partner who represents financial institutions in connection with residential and commercial lending, private banking, and real property title and insurance claims.

Vanessa is a strong litigator, with a proven track record of success with the trial and appellate courts, but is at her best finding creative out of the box arguments and resolutions to complex litigation actions, according to the release. Vanessa is the prior chair of the firm’s associate committee, a mentor and advocate for diversity, and the firm’s East Coast research expert on significant COVID-19 related developments.

“Vanessa has embodied the PIB Way in that she demonstrates integrity, takes initiative, questions the status quo, and does the right thing for their colleagues and clients. You want people to be excited about your promotion choices, and that’s what we have here with Vanessa; people at the firm, and their friends and colleagues as well, know she is deserving. We all look forward to her continued growth and contributions to our clients, our firm and the profession in the years ahead,” managing partner Jay Ibrahim notes.

Prior to joining PIB Law, Vanessa was an associate at Cabanillas & Associates, P.C., where her practice focused on the representation of clients in residential, tax, and commercial foreclosure actions, as well as consumer debt settlements.

Previously, she served as a legal intern to the Honorable Mary H. Smith in the Supreme Court of New York, Westchester County.

Vanessa graduated from Martha`s Vineyard Regional High School in 2002, and is law licensed in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.