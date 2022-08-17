A night of magic and juggling at the Film Center

Get ready for Thursday, August 18, when magic and illusion mix with mindblowing juggling, and come to the M.V. Film Center. Evan Northrup brings his performance, the “Mind of a Magician,” and Bryson Lang will present “Cure for the Common Show.” Together they add a big dose of comedy, and, most important, a night full of audience participation.

Comedian and producer Gary Marino will host the evening. It’s an entirely new show, according to Marino, who has produced many events on the Island. “We don’t often play in a beautiful theater [M.V. Film Center] like that,” Marino said. “There will be a lot of audience participation. Both will do things that boggle the mind.”

Northrup, who grew up in Salem and now lives in Lynn, has spent 22 years immersing himself in magic and illusion. “Magicians spend days — years even — practicing moves so that no one will ever see them,” Northrup suggests. “We fuse practical psychology with sleight of hand to make what is a lively, inspiring experience.”

Mind reading is part of Northrup’s act, and physical as well as mental magic tricks are involved. “Mind of a Magician” is different from other magic shows because it is interactive. The audience is involved, and becomes part of the show. The mix of sleight of hand with sleight of mind makes the audience wonder what has happened, and, in fact, makes them question what is real.

Northrup has performed for the Boston Celtics, the Boston Bruins, the Harvard Club, Tufts University, the TD Bank Group, the Museum of Science in Boston, and at Marriott Hotels.

Bryson Lang is a comedian and juggler, tossing around such unusual objects as sombreros and fire, as well as more conventional things like beach balls. He also balances items like a pair of scissors on the tip of his nose. He’s looking forward to coming to the Vineyard after many years, and to working with Northrup again. More than juggling, he finds humor and personality are the real forces for him.

After Langer performed for Toyota, its national manager made the following comment: “I want to thank you for the entertainment you provided at our event. Your performance added an extra magical touch to make it spectacular and memorable. We have received many rave comments, and without hesitation we would highly recommend your talents.” The Coca-Cola executive Mike Cole added, “We had a great time, and the show was awesome.”

Information and tickets for “An Evening of Magic, Illusion, and Mind-Blowing Juggling” are available at mvfilmsociety.com. For information on films playing at Edgartown Cinemas, visit entertainmentcinemas.com/locations/edgartown,