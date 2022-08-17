Poet’s Corner

Random Musings
By Michael Oliveira
let sleeping dogs lie —
so those dogs who are awake
must now tell the truth?
if tempus fugit
he should not take Spirit Air
he’ll always be late
so funny how it’s
easy to turn a sentence
into a haiku
i have ghosted so
many lovers i should change
my name to Caspar
my sense of self would
be much clearer if i did
not own a mirror
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt atldroosevelt@gmail.com.