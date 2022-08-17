Poet’s Corner

Random Musings
By Michael Oliveira

let sleeping dogs lie —
so those dogs who are awake
must now tell the truth?

if tempus fugit
he should not take Spirit Air
he’ll always be late

so funny how it’s
easy to turn a sentence
into a haiku

i have ghosted so
many lovers i should change
my name to Caspar

my sense of self would
be much clearer if i did
not own a mirror

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt atldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

