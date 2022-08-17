Robert E. McIntyre (“Bobby”) passed peacefully on June 11, 2022. He was buried in Lakeworth National Cemetery on July 7 with full military honors. Bobby was 82.

The Atwoods were his foster parents during his late teens. He started his career in the printing business, and worked after school at the Edgartown Gazette office. Later on he enlisted in the U.S. Marines at Parris Island in South Carolina for three years. After that he joined the Army National Guard for 17 years.

Bobby lived in Marlboro, and later on married Gail, and had two sons. When they divorced, he moved to Pompano, Fla., and lived there for 20 yrs. He loved Florida, and walked Deerfield Beach just about every day. His family visited often, and Bobby was quite the tour guide. He bought a nice white older Cadillac, in which he proudly took people to and from the airport, his own livery business. He was known to a lot of Floridians as “Mac.”

He is survived by his son Todd of Marlboro, and was predeceased by his son Jason; survived by his sisters, Sheila Borges of Eastover, N.C., and Sandra Grant of Edgartown, and was prdeceased by his sister, Sally Greenwood. He is survived by his brother, Rusty Grant of Stedman, N.C.; his longtime friend and companion, Teresa Johnson of Florida; and by numerous nieces and nephews.