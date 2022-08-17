Tisbury: Library Building Fund

Heard on Main Street: Telling a woman to calm down works about as well as baptizing a cat.

I can tell you why we all say there is more traffic this summer, but the MVC records show less. If you look at all the places counting traffic, none of them are in our town. Surely, Tisbury’s Main Street, State Road at the Edgartown Road, and Beach Road probably had more than the other six sites they counted.

That’s not to deny I stay out of Edgartown if I can. But none of the sites counted were where everybody goes. That’s still not counting Five Corners.

We are so fortunate to live on this Island. I can’t stop talking about how wonderful I find the people here. I’ve had offers to help in any way I need, even from some I’ve barely met, and for rides to the hospital. You are all so amazing. Thank you again.

I am excited about the fair because a dear friend has offered to take me in a wheelchair. It seems as if I haven’t been in years. Hope to see you there!

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum (MVM) invites you to enjoy Nancy Luce Day at the museum on Tuesday, August 23, from 10 am to 5 pm. This is in honor of her 208th birthday. Nancy Luce lived in West Tisbury her whole life, capitalizing on her eccentricities to make a living, especially her writings about her beloved chickens. There will be hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Free with museum admission.

The Thomas Cooke House was built at 51 School St. in Edgartown in 1766. Next Thursday, August 25, at 3 pm, former MVM director Matthew Stackpole will meet you at the house and tell you some stories of its history, as well as the maritime scenes that could have been seen from its windows as the town grew and changed around it. Call the MVM at 508-627-4441 to register. MVM members $10, nonmembers $15.

The Vineyard Haven library is offering a special fundraising event with author Geraldine Brooks on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 pm at the Tashmoo Springs Waterworks Building. Ms. Brooks will discuss her novel “Horse,” based on the true story of a very special thoroughbred, famous for winning again and again. The book will be available for purchase and signing after the talk. Entry will cost $30 as a special fundraiser to benefit the VH Library Building Fund. I can assure you this is a great book. I actually read it a second time soon after finishing it. Her fans will expect nothing less.

This year the annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit the library will hopefully be a hybrid event, with in-person and virtual “run on your own” options. To register go to runsignup.com. The in-person event will start from the library at 10 am on Sunday, Sept. 25. A free half-mile fun run for kids is at 9:45 am. Begin at the library, going to the West Chop Lighthouse and back. Registration for this is $30, with a selection of earlier T shirts available on race day. For those who run on your own, register today and donate $25, and go virtual — run or walk 5k by Sept. 25.

However, you should know that, due to COVID-19, there is a risk the in-person race may be canceled; in that case no refunds will be issued. All registered will be entered into a drawing.

The M.V. League of Women Voters is sponsoring a candidate forum on Tuesday, August 30, at the Oak Bluffs library. Meet the two candidates for Dukes County Sheriff: Erik Blake and Robert Ogden. You are invited to ask questions at this time. The League reminds you that democracy is not a spectator sport.

The candidates will be on the Democratic ballot for the primary election on Sept. 6. Since there is no Republican candidate, the primary winner will probably be the next sheriff of Dukes County. The forum will be streamed on MVTV for later viewing.

