Vineyard players help off-Island baseball team

Six Martha’s Vineyard baseball players helped propel an off-Island baseball team. The players were part of a team in Sandwich, Post 188, that won the Junior Legion championship.

The team included the players from the Island, along with players from Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee, and Falmouth. They were able to sweep through the New England Regional Championship Tournament in South Windsor, Conn., to finish the year with the championship, according to the Bourne Enterprise.

The Vineyard players included Hunter Johnson, Tobey Roberts, Grady McCracken, Micah Simmons, Axel Abrams, and Wyatt Loughman.