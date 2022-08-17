What are you watching? ‘Bridgerton’

This series has it all — romance, drama, suspense, comedy, heartbreak, scandal, friendship, passion, charm, history, and more. “Bridgerton” takes place during the Regency era in England, and follows the Bridgerton family and their high society frenemies, as the siblings and their friends search for love. The question, as Queen Charlotte puts it, is, Will they marry for love or for convenience?

Season 1 of Chris Van Dusen’s “Bridgerton” streamed on Netflix during the height of the pandemic, and was a perfect quarantine binge. I was late to the party, and watched Season 1 a few weeks ago, finishing it in about three days. I could not get enough of the characters, the plotline, the costume design, the music … everything.

I started Season 2, and although the costume design and acting is just as superb as it was in the first season, I am not as enthralled in the plot. Although I binge the episodes into the early hours of the morning, and can’t seem to tear my eyes away from the screen, I cannot give it the same praise as I gave to Season 1. I have a sneaking suspicion this is due to the fact that I am refusing to let go of the love story between Daphne and Simon from the first season.

Season 2 focuses on the Sharma sisters and their relationship with Anthony Bridgerton, one of Daphne’s older brothers. It is entertaining and scandalous, and simply put, just really fun to watch. All the love, lust, and scandal is reported on by an anonymous gossip column writer named Lady Whistledown, who is an all-knowing enigma holding the secrets of the high society members over their heads. It is a really great storyline, and keeps me wanting to know more.

Although I miss the characters from Season 1, Season 2 is just as scandalous and bingeworthy. I know a Season 3 is in the works, which has me wondering what we “Bridgerton” fans are in store for. I think we can count on a lot more romance and a lot more drama, that’s for sure.