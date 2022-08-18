It’s an ‘Earth Emergency’

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society hosted a film screening of “Earth Emergency” alongside a panel discussion with Woodwell Climate Research Center scientists and environmental experts from the Island on Thursday, August 11.

Film society founder Richard Paradise and Woodwell’s acting deputy director and senior scientist, Jennifer Francis, kicked off the event with a quick introduction prior to the film’s showing. Francis said she heard from George Woodwell, who founded the research center, that this was the best climate action film he has seen.

“It could be because he’s in it,” Francis said, which was followed by laughs from the audience.

“Earth Emergency” focused largely on climatic feedback loops, which are the processes that can increase or decrease the effects of climate drivers, and how each one is interconnected and amplifies the climate crisis on the planet. The documentary pointed to four feedback loop areas: forests, permafrost, albedo, and the atmosphere. These feedback loops are also driven by human activity, such as carbon emissions from factories and slash-and-burn agriculture. One example in the documentary was that fossil fuel emissions add heat-trapping gasses into the atmosphere, raising Earth’s temperature, and kicking off “self-perpetuating warming loops,” causing more warming from the warming. Each problem can feed into other feedback loops.

The documentary underscored that these feedback loops and human activity has led the world to a climate crisis “tipping point.” However, there is still a time to slow down, or even reverse, the climate crisis with global cooperation.

“In the ancient time, individual human beings’ life depended on family. The family, their life depend on the community,” Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, said in the film. “Now, today’s world, the entire 7 billion human beings are one human community. We have to think ‘entire humanity.’”

Although mitigating climate change is everyone’s responsibility, there is one demographic the documentary pointed to having the most at stake, and being some of the most active: the youth.

“Every great change throughout history has come from the people. We do not have to wait,” Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish environmental activist, said in the film. “We can start the change right now. We the people.”

A panel discussion, moderated by Martha’s Vineyard commissioner Ben Robinson, took place after the film. The panel consisted of Robinson, Francis, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation Adam Moore, Woodwell carbon program director and associate scientist Wayne Walker, and Woodwell senior scientist Chris Neill.

Robinson began highlighting some of the projects being done on Martha’s Vineyard and by Woodwell, both independently and cooperatively. One project he highlighted was an effort underway in collaboration with Woodwell and Sheriff’s Meadow to look into “carbon sequestration on the Island, biodiversity, and essentially our natural world around us. Not just conservation land, but our own backyards, and how we can better understand our relationship to that.”

“In a lot of ways, this means we have to repair what is a broken relationship with nature,” Robinson told the crowd.

Moore said there have been both “negative and positive changes” to Martha’s Vineyard since the time the foundation was founded in 1958. On the negative side, there has been increased residential and commercial development, and fragmented wildlife habitats. On the positive side, reforestation is occurring on the Island, and around 40 percent of Martha’s Vineyard is “permanently dedicated” as conserved land, with more available for conservation.

“There’s a lot of interest in learning more about our environment, and a lot of hope because there’s a really dedicated group of young people who are active and care and want to protect their environment here, and they’re very close to nature,” Moore said. “It gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

The Vineyard’s ecosystem, like any other, is a “reservoir of carbon storage,” according to Walker. This makes it important for good science to be leading the way for climate action and data collection. In an analogy, Walker said it is important to understand the amount of water (carbon) in the bucket (environment), and how much water can be put in the bucket.

“Our bucket is leaky. We’ve got water flowing out from any number of different sources,” Walker said. “The water is flowing out, those are sources of emission, the loss of carbon. Trees being cut down for development, mulch in our landscape environment on an annual basis that is decomposing and ending up back in the atmosphere. But those are also opportunities. We have opportunities to address those issues.”

Additionally, Walker said it is necessary to look for cost-effective and socially and ecologically responsible ways to address issues stemming from the leaky bucket.

Neill said studying how carbon has been sequestered, alongside the areas with “extraordinary levels of biodiversity” on the Island, over the years can help to understand what type of management may be needed to preserve the wildlife and lands, which can be applied to other communities.

When asked by Robinson how people can recognize climate change is already here, Francis said she was looking at the increased numbers and intensity of natural phenomena, such as the record-breaking heat and the droughts experienced even on the Vineyard. Additionally, Francis said, there are more subtle forms of climatic tipping points that people should be worried about in the near future, such as the Amazon rainforest becoming a source of carbon or species extinctions.

An idea Robinson imparted to the audience was “degrowth,” which means changing lifestyles to reduce consumption rates.

“In order for the Vineyard to do its part in mitigating climate change, it will require us to reimagine how we manage our economy,” he said. “How should degrowth concepts in reductions in consumption and energy be incorporated into climate solutions for a place like Martha’s Vineyard? How can this complement natural and climate solutions?”

There was also time for audience members to ask a few questions of the panelists, such as how to implement climate change mitigation in their own backyard, and how sea level rise affects freshwater availability for the Island.

The film and discussion left an impression on audience members. Eric Goplerud felt policymakers in Boston and Washington, D.C., have to be pushed “to do more,” after seeing the film.

“I think it’s disturbing, worrying, and it’s important that people see broadly how important and how overwhelming this issue is,” he said. “We all have to be part of the solution.”

Isabel Moore told The Times the film and the panel talk were interesting, and she was educated.

“It was great. Kind of depressing, but it was nice to hear the talk afterward to hear things can get better,” she said.