Lanterns of summer

1 of 9

The Oak Bluffs Tabernacle was filled to capacity Wednesday evening as the Vineyard Haven Band serenaded thousands of visitors eager for the kickoff of the 2022 Grand Illumination Night.

The over 150-year tradition has been a late summer staple in Oak Bluffs, having only been canceled once in 2020.

As the massive crowd clapped synchronously, this year’s honorary lantern lighter and former girl scout, 99-year-old Irene Murdoch, ceremoniously lit the first lantern. The darkened Campground began to glow, as lanterns strung from cottage frames illuminated the night.

The Vineyard Haven Band was established in 1868, making it the oldest, continuous nonprofit cultural organization on Martha’s Vineyard. It resumed its tunes while event-goers began their stroll through the famous Cottage City campground.

Children and adults — often donning light sticks and necklaces — wandered from house to house and marveled at unique lanterns and light designs. Cottage owners and vacationers lined the porches, greeting onlookers as they took pictures of their festival set up.

Originally begun as a way of marking a visit from the governor of Massachusetts, Grand Illumination has become a widely known spectacle that brings visitors, old and new, to the Island every year.